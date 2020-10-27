Israeli cyber firm Toka raises $25 mln in private funding

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity firm Toka said on Tuesday it raised $25 million in an early stage funding round led by Eclipse Ventures.

Toka said the funds will be used to further its efforts to develop intelligence-gathering platforms and products and advise governments on building a cyber defence.

"This funding will help us build out our product pipeline and commercialize it as well as work with more governments to help them build integrated cyber defence and resilience," said Yaron Rosen, Toka president.

Previous investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Dell Technologies Capital and Entrée Capital, participated in the financing round.

Toka recently won a World Bank-sponsored contract to assist the government of Moldova to identify the country's cybersecurity gaps and recommend a strategy to modernize government mobile device and data security. That followed similar World Bank contracts in Nigeria and Ghana.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

