Israeli credit card firm Isracard Q4 profit falls

Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, posted on Tuesday lower fourth quarter net profit as revenue from credit card transactions was hit by a decline in interchange fees in compliance with new regulations.

Net profit in the quarter fell to 61 million shekels ($18 million) from 68 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped to 561 million shekels from 586 million.

The company's board updated its dividend policy and said it would now distribute up to 35% of annual net profit, up from 20%. The company will pay out 73.2 million shekels for 2019, equal to 30% of net profit.

Shares in Isracard began trading in Tel Aviv last year after Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA sold a 65.2% stake in the credit card company to institutional investors and the general public.

Last month Hapoalim said it will distribute its 33% stake in Isracard as a dividend in kind to the bank's shareholders in March.

($1 = 3.4533 shekels)

