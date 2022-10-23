Israeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light

Contributor
Emily Rose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday rejected petitions that would have held up a landmark U.S.-brokered deal setting a maritime border with Lebanon.

JERUSALEM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday rejected petitions that would have held up a landmark U.S.-brokered deal setting a maritime border with Lebanon.

Four groups, including an opposition lawmaker, had asked the court to force the government - which is looking to fast-track the deal ahead of a Nov. 1 election - to instead hold a full vote in parliament.

The court's decision eliminates one of the last hurdles in Israel that could disrupt the deal.

While limited in scope, the maritime deal marks a significant compromise between neighbours with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.

The United States has praised the deal as a "historic breakthrough".

There has been some opposition in Israel to how the government has handled the deal. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his government's approval was sufficient, while his opposition says it must be ratified by parliament, especially during an election run-up.

The agreement sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time and also establishes a mechanism for both countries to get royalties from TotalEnergies' exploration of an offshore gas field that straddles the boundary.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Emily.Rose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More