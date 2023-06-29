Israeli competition watchdog considers deeming Israel's top banks an oligopoly

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Reuters) - Israel's competition watchdog said on Thursday it would start discussions with the central bank over the possibility of declaring the country's five largest banks an oligopoly in the area of consumer checking and savings accounts.

A month ago the Competition Authority sought data from the top five banks, saying lenders were enjoying huge profits from higher interest rates on loans but weren't adequately sharing the benefits with customers.

The authority began an investigation into the banks, which are highly concentrated, in September 2022.

"The authority's checks so far apparently indicate limited competition between these banks," it said in a statement on Thursday.

It pointed to a near 100% market share of retail checking accounts among the five largest banking groups - Leumi LUMI.TA, Hapoalim POLI.TA, Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, Israel Discount DSCT.TA and First International FIBI.TA.

It said the banks were not colluding, but that there were conditions for a non-competitive equilibrium in the market.

The watchdog is still discussing potential remedies if the banks are deemed an oligopoly, it said.

Hapoalim declined to comment on Thursday. The other banks named did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

