Israeli carrier El Al Q4 loss narrows after borders open

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al ELAL.TA reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling after Israel started to open its borders to foreign tourists.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, saw sales plummet when the country shut its borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Thursday it lost a net $110 million in the October-December period, compared with a $140 million loss a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 137% to $265 million from $112 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.