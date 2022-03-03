Commodities

Israeli carrier El Al Q4 loss narrows after borders open

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published

Israeli airline El Al reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling after Israel started to open its borders to foreign tourists.

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al ELAL.TA reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling after Israel started to open its borders to foreign tourists.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, saw sales plummet when the country shut its borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Thursday it lost a net $110 million in the October-December period, compared with a $140 million loss a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 137% to $265 million from $112 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular