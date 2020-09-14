Israeli cabinet OKs fibre-optics network rollout

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved a plan by the telecom regulator to speed up deployment of a long-delayed nationwide fibre optics network.

In July, a government committee recommended to Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel a plan that would allow for a fibre network in much of Israel in the next few years. Hendel at the time said he would seek approval of the plan, which will boost surfing speeds to 1,000 megabits (1 gigabit) per second.

"After a decade in which Israel has been stuck behind the rest of the world, the cork has popped," Hendel said on Twitter and Facebook.

He noted that in places with advanced communications networks, the jobs market grows by 3% and the economy by 1%.

The rollout of a fibre network had been held up due to a battle between Bezeq BEZQ.TA Israel's main telecoms group, and the ministry, which demanded Bezeq deploy in all of Israel. Bezeq argued it was not financially viable to do so in some rural areas.

But the regulator has eased its demand to deploy everywhere. Bezeq's smaller rivals, Cellcom CEL.TA and Partner Communications PTNR.TA, have begun to establish their own fibre networks.

A fund would be created from revenues from Bezeq and its rivals to finance fibre deployment in areas where Bezeq will not deploy. Smaller firms could bid for the business.

Hendel said the fund would invest initially along the country's borders at the same time as more lucrative areas such as city centres.

Bezeq has said it has invested tens of millions of shekels in the past two years to upgrade its network to double internet surfing speeds, while also investing in a fibre network that it said can reach 1.5 million households.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

