Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz released from custody in Cyprus -police

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

September 06, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Michele Kambas for Reuters

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz has been conditionally released from custody in Cyprus and is to reappear in court on Sept 14, a Cypriot police official said on Wednesday.

Steinmetz was detained in Cyprus last week on a Romania-issued warrant.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

