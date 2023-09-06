Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz released from custody in Cyprus -police

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz has been conditionally released from custody in Cyprus and is to reappear in court on Sept 14, a Cypriot police official said on Wednesday.

Steinmetz was detained in Cyprus last week on a Romania-issued warrant.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.