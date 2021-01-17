Israeli banks Hapoalim, Leumi sign cooperation agreements with Bahrain's NBB

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israel's two largest banks said on Sunday they had reached agreements with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) NATB.BH that will allow their customers to carry out financial transactions and banking operations in both countries.

The memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed by Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA and Bank Leumi LUMI.TA with NBB represent a key bilateral economic step after Israel and Bahrain in September agreed to normalise relations.

Leumi said the lenders agreed to cooperate on a common banking platform to allow their customers in both countries to carry out transactions in areas such as trade, banking, clearing and investment, as well as for foreign currency and securities trading.

The agreement is expected to facilitate cooperation between regional business sectors, with an emphasis on financial technology, finance, communications, self-driving vehicles, healthcare, and high-tech in general, Leumi said.

Israeli banks have already signed similar agreements with counterparts in the UAE, after a U.S.-sponsored deal cleared the way for a normalisation of relations between the two.

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat holds a nearly 44% stake in NBB.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.