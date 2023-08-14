Israeli banks Hapoalim, Discount benefit from rising interest rates as profits jump

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Two of Israel's largest banks reported on Monday sharp gains in second-quarter profit, boosted by rising interest rates that pushed up financing income and more than offset a spike in provisions against loan defaults.

Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest bank by credit to the public, said it earned a net 1.92 billion shekels ($515 million) in the second quarter, up 43% from a year earlier. That resulted in a return on equity of 15.8%.

Israel's fourth-largest bank, Discount Bank DSCT.TA, reported a 75% rise in quarterly profit to 1.19 billion shekels, with net interest income jumping 42% to 2.93 billion shekels and credit loss expenses rising to 312 million.

In early trading in Tel Aviv, Hapoalim's shares rose 1% while Discount was up 1.6%.

Banks have come under fire from the finance ministry, lawmakers, the central bank and regulators for being quick to act to raise interest rates on mortgages and other loans while being slow in passing on the steep rise in rates to consumer bank accounts.

"Looking ahead, we estimate that the supportive macro parameters of the rise in interest rates and inflation are close to being exhausted," Bank Hapoalim said in a statement, noting that interest rates are expected to gradually decline in 2024.

Discount Bank will pay a second-quarter dividend of 356 million shekels, 30% of profit. "Following the continuous improvement in results, it was decided to update the dividend payment policy and increase the distribution rate to up to 40% (next quarter)," said CEO Avi Levi.

($1 = 3.7311 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

