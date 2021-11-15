Israeli bank Mizrahi Tefahot Q3 profit jumps, to pay special dividend

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Monday it would pay a special dividend after reporting a higher-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit.

High demand for mortgages and a reversal of provisions made in 2020 to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the lender's bottom line, enabling it to reward shareholders with a payout of 753 million shekels, which equates to 30% of earnings in the first nine months of 2021.

"Resumption of dividend distribution is good news for shareholders, and the bank intends to resume following its dividends policy, subject to statutory provisions and Supervisor of Banks' instructions", said CEO Moshe Lari.

Israel's banking regulator had banned regular dividends in March 2020 through this September, but allowed one-off payouts of up to 30% of net profit. It has not yet decided whether to extend its dividend controls.

Mizrahi, the country's biggest mortgage lender, said it earned 845 million shekels ($272 million) in net profit in the July-September period, up from 387 million shekels a year earlier, beating a forecast of 736 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Mizrahi's results were helped by the acquisition of smaller rival Union Bank and Israel's economic recovery after a series of coronavirus lockdowns. The economy's rebound pushed inflation higher and allowed the bank to unwind some of its large provisions made last year to protect against loan defaults.

Profit was boosted by reporting income from its credit loss provision of 36 million shekels, versus third-quarter 2020 credit loss expenses of 317 million shekels. Net interest income rose to 2.0 billion shekels from 1.5 billion.

The bank said its mortgage department has executed 50,000 loans so far this year, a 30% jump from the first nine months in 2020. Loans to the public grew 7.4% over the same period in 2020.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 10.44% in the quarter from 9.98% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.1029 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

