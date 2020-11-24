Israeli autonomous drone maker Percepto raises $45 mln in private round

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Israeli autonomous drone maker Percepto said on Tuesday it raised $45 million in a private funding round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies aimed at expanding its platform to remotely monitor and inspect industrial sites.

New investors State of Mind Ventures, Atento Capital, Summit Peak Investments, Delek-US and existing investors U.S. Venture Partners, Spider Capital and Arkin Holdings also participated in the round that brought total funds raised to $72.5 million.

Percepto's technology uses drones and robots to monitor critical infrastructure, to report anomalies and alert of risks. The system, the company said, reduces operational costs without human intervention.

Percepto said it had integrated its technology with Boston Dynamics' Spot mobile robot to automate inspection rounds.

It said that fertilizer and speciality chemicals company ICL has been using Percepto’s system at its factory at the Dead Sea.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

