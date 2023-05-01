News & Insights

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed -state media

Credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI

May 01, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab, Adam Makary, Ahmed Tolba for Reuters ->

CAIRO, May 1 (Reuters) - An Israeli attack late on Monday killed one soldier, wounded 7 others including two civilians and put Aleppo International Airport out of service, Syrian state media reported early on Tuesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles on the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down a number of them, Syrian state media said earlier on Monday.

Israel carried out the missile attack at 23:35 p.m. southeast of Aleppo, targeting the airport and some sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city and causing some material damage, the source was quoted as saying.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

