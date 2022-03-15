Commodities

Israeli airline El Al signs deal for $130 million loan

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WAM

Cash strapped Israeli airline El Al said on Tuesday it signed a non-binding deal for a $130 million loan from insurer Phoenix Group.

JERUSALEM, March 15 (Reuters) - Cash strapped Israeli airline El Al ELAL.TA said on Tuesday it signed a non-binding deal for a $130 million loan from insurer Phoenix Group PHOE1.TA.

Israel's flag carrier will pay interest of 5.5% to 7% in the loan, in which final details still need to be worked out, it said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

El Al will put up its Matmid frequent flier club as collateral for the loan. Phoenix will have an option to buy 25% of Matmid by the end of 2027.

Sales plummeted at El Al amid restrictions imposed during the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19. Israel only recently opened its borders to foreign tourists, allowing El Al to narrow its net loss in the fourth quarter to $110 million from $140 million a year earlier.

The loan is part of a government bailout package, in which El Al was forced to lay off one-third if of its workforce and trim its fleet. The state, which gave El Al a $210 million aid package last year, also required El Al to inject more cash into the airline, either by selling a stake in Matmid or securing a loan using Matmid as collateral.

The two parties have 90 days to reach a final loan agreement and El Al is restricted from taking out additional loans.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular