Israeli airline El Al Q2 net profit narrows, revenue above 2019 levels

August 10, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al ELAL.TA on Thursday reported a narrower second-quarter loss after the year-earlier period was hit with a large one-time gain and as revenue topped pre-COVID 19 levels.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, earned a net $59 million in the April-June period, versus net profit of $100 million a year earlier. Excluding a large one-time gain from the sale of its frequent flier club, El Al recorded a $15 million net loss in the second quarter of 2022.

Its bottomline was helped by a 29% decline in fuel costs, although salary expenses gained 37.5% in the quarter.

Revenue grew 22% to $630 million, above $584 million in the second quarter of 2019 before the pandemic brought harsh travel restrictions.

Its load factor reached 87%, from 82% a year earlier, while El Al maintained a 23% market share at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

