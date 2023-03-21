Israeli air strike targets Syria's Aleppo airport -statement

March 21, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Enas Alashray and Dan Williams for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike targeted Syria's Aleppo airport causing some "material damage" to it, the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement on Facebook early on Wednesday.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

In the third attack on Aleppo airport in six months, Israel launched "a number of missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 3:55 a.m." the ministry added.

