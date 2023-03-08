Israeli actor Chaim Topol dies at age 87, president's office says

March 08, 2023 — 11:48 pm EST

Written by Emily Rose for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) - Israeli actor Chaim Topol, best known for his role as Tevye in the 1971 classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87 in Israel, a statement from the president's office said on Thursday.

The Israeli president described Topol as a "gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and especially entered deep into our hearts."

Topol received a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Film Comic or Musical for his role as the lead, Tevye, in Fiddler on the Roof and was nominated for an Oscar that same year, according to data from the Haifa University.

(Reporting by Emily Rose Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Emily.Rose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.