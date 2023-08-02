News & Insights

Israel: U.S. approved missile defense sale to Finland

August 02, 2023 — 12:54 pm EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters

JERUSALEM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Israel's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the United States has approved the sale of a co-developed missile defense system to Finland.

The ministry said that having received the green light from Washington, Israel can complete the sale of the advanced air-defense system David's Sling to Finland in a 316 million euros ($345.80 million) deal.

The Finnish version of the system will be jointly developed by Israeli and American industries, led by Israel's Rafael Advanced Systems and Raytheon Technologies Cooperation, in partnership with Finnish industries, the ministry said.

