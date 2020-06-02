Israel unlikely to approve this year's budget by August deadline, official says

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Reuters) - Israel is not expected to approve this year's budget until at least mid-September, a Finance Ministry official said, which would be a month past the legal deadline and could trigger a fourth election in just over a year.

Lawmakers said the law would have to be changed to avoid triggering another election by allowing an extension to the normal three-month deadline for parliament to pass a budget after a government has been formed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition was sworn in on May 17 so the budget should be approved by mid-August.

"The finance minister (Israel Katz) doesn't intend to approve a budget before Rosh Hashana," deputy budget director Yogev Gardus told a meeting of parliament's finance committee, referring to the Jewish New Year which ends on Sept. 20.

A Finance Ministry spokeswoman said a final decision on the date had yet to be made. The prime minister's office declined to comment.

The political turmoil means Israel has been using a pro-rated version of the 2019 state budget. A 100 billion shekel ($29 billion) emergency stimulus plan and lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus crisis have pushed up this year's expected deficit to at least 10% of gross domestic product.

It remains unclear how the state will fund that spending. Netanyahu's chief economic advisor, Avi Simhon, told Israel Radio earlier this week he did not expect taxes to be raised this year or next, saying to do so would be a "big mistake".

($1 = 3.4745 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.