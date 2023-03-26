World Markets

Israel, UAE sign free trade pact into effect

Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

March 26, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday signed a free trade pact into effect, reducing or removing tariffs on about 96% of goods traded between the nations, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

The countries first reached the agreement last May, promising to boost bilateral trade after they normalized ties in 2020 in a U.S.-brokered deal.

The deal will also allow Israeli companies to gain access to government tenders in the UAE, the ministry said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who on Sunday gave a final signature for the tariff arrangement within the trade pact, said it would "strengthen the connection" with the UAE and that Israel was working to normalize ties with more Arab countries.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Holmes)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.