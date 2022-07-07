Israel, Turkey to expand mutual flights in their first aviation deal since 1951

JERUSALEM, July 7 (Reuters) - Israel and Turkey will expand bilateral airline traffic under a new aviation deal to be signed on Thursday, their first since 1951, Israel's Transportation Ministry said.

"The agreement is expected to result in the resumption of flights by Israeli companies to a variety of destinations in Turkey, alongside flights by Turkish companies to Israel," it said in a statement

(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Steven Scheer)

