Israel to send first delegation to Sudan on Sunday to firm up normalisation - source

Reuters
Israel plans to send its first delegation to Sudan on Sunday to firm up the countries' U.S.-brokered announcement on Oct. 23 that they would normalise relations, a source briefed on the provisional itinerary said.

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Israel plans to send its first delegation to Sudan on Sunday to firm up the countries' U.S.-brokered announcement on Oct. 23 that they would normalise relations, a source briefed on the provisional itinerary said.

The source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which has spearheaded outreach to Khartoum, had no immediate comment. Nor did Sudanese officials.

Sudan followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in agreeing to establish formal ties with Israel under a diplomatic drive dubbed "The Abraham Accords" by the Trump administration.

The administration's decision last month to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of terrorism sponsors helped pave the way.

Israel and Sudan have said they planned to begin by opening economic and trade links, with an initial focus on agriculture.

