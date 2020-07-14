BABA

Israel to sell 40% of postal firm by 2022 amid surge in overseas packages

Israel plans to sell 40% of its postal company to help finance a shift in its business model towards delivering parcels ordered online from overseas, government and postal officials said on Tuesday.

In a first phase, 20% of the Israel Postal Co would be sold to either a strategic investor for about 250 million shekels ($73 million), with initial bids due in October with a view to completing the transaction within a year.

In a first phase, 20% of the Israel Postal Co would be sold to either a strategic investor for about 250 million shekels ($73 million), with initial bids due in October with a view to completing the transaction within a year.

A share offering in Tel Aviv of another 20% would follow in 2022.

The firm cut costs after going through financial difficulties in 2013, but officials believe it still needs to become efficient while changing its focus to handling a mass influx of packages from e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Next and Ali Express.

The firm's chief executive, Danny Goldstein, said the state was not in a position to deal with that shift. "We need someone that ...can contribute to future growth," he said.

Yaacov Kvint, the head of the Government Companies Authority, told a news conference he hoped for success similar to other postal privatisations such as Alibaba's BABA.N purchase of a stake in Singapore Post.

