Israel to include Gaza Americans in U.S. visa waiver pilot next month

By Sept. 15, those of them who satisfy Israel's security criteria will be able to enter it on "B2" tourist visas and fly out of its main Ben Gurion Airport, Bringer told Reuters.

"That will basically mean they're included in the pilot," he said in a phone interview, adding that the target date had originally been Sept. 22 and "if we can bring it forward further, we will".

In the first two weeks of the pilot, around 2,500 Palestinian Americans travelled through Israel's borders and a similar number crossed in or out of the West Bank, Bringer said.

Under the pilot, he said, Israel is also allowing Palestinian Americans from abroad who have first-degree relatives in Gaza to make once-yearly visits of up to 90 days.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has declined comment on the pilot, referring queries to Israeli officials.

In separate remarks, Bringer predicted Israel would satisfy VWP criteria by a Sept 30 deadline, enabling its citizens to enter the United States visa-free by November.

"The project is charging ahead and the expectation is that it will be completed in seven weeks," Bringer told Israel's Army Radio.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson, William Maclean)

