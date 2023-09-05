Israel to deduct funds from Palestinians to pay down electricity debt

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Israel will begin deducting money from funds it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to help pay down the PA's growing debt for electricity use in the West Bank, a spokesman for Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the PA's debt owed to state-run Israel Electric Corp (IEC) ISECO.UL for electricity usage has reached 2 billion shekels ($528 million).

He noted that the amount to be deducted will depend on how much electricity the PA buys each month and could reach 20 million or 30 million shekels, adding that the action was legal.

"That (debt) will have to be paid for as noted in agreements," he said.

The PA has not been able to pay civil salaries for two years due to its financial woes.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Israeli deductions of additional amounts of money was a systematic piracy and theft of Palestinian money, since the electricity company was a private company that doesn’t belong to the PA.

He also said the move was "a financial war that isn’t isolated from the ongoing political war against our people and that aims to undermine our people’s hope in gaining their rights and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital."

($1 = 3.7902 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

