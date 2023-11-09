Israel to begin four-hour pauses in northern Gaza -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Israel will begin four-hour pauses in northern Gaza on Thursday to allow people to flee hostilities, the White House said in what it called a step in the right direction. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter) ((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;)) Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/USA PAUSES (URGENT)

