Israel tells US it wants to reschedule scrapped Rafah meeting, NBC reports

March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has told the White House it wants to reschedule a canceled meeting on a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, NBC reported on Wednesday, citing a U.S. official.

Netanyahu said on Monday he would the delegation after the U.S. refrained from vetoing a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. This, he said, was a "clear retreat" from the previous U.S. position.

NBC said senior U.S. administration officials were working with Israel to find a date for a meeting.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and David Ljunggren)

