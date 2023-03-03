US Markets

Israel tells top U.S. general it sees need to cooperate against Iran

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

March 03, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Phil Stewart for Reuters ->

Recasts for Israeli statement

TEL AVIV, March 3 (Reuters) - Israel hosted the top U.S. military officer, Army General Mark Milley, on Friday for discussions that it said included the need for cooperation on denying Iran nuclear weaponry.

Milley made the previously unannounced visit ahead of a trip to Israel by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin that will also include neighbouring Egypt and Jordan - U.S.-aligned Arab states that have influence on Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

"Ongoing cooperation is required in order to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's office quoted him as telling Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Amid its long-stalled negotiations with world powers on renewing a 2015 nuclear deal, Western powers say Iran has made advances with technologies that could potentially yield it a bomb. Tehran denies having any such plan.

Milley spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler said the general and his hosts would "address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region" but the statement did not offer further details on the agenda.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by John Stonestreet and Andrew Heavens)

((phillip.stewart@thomsonreuters.com; 1-202-898-8398))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.