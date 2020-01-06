Israel taps BofA, Citi, Goldman for possible US dollar bond offering

JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Israel said on Monday it has appointed Bank of America Securities (BofA), Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as joint bookrunners for a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated debt offering of 10- and 30-year bonds.

No further details were immediately available although the finance ministry and underwriters said any offering was subject to market conditions and that meetings with investors would start as early as Monday.

Last month, a senior finance ministry official said the country was finalising plans for a potential international bond offering in 2020.

Israel typically sells bonds every year, alternating between dollar and euro-denominated offerings. In January 2019, it sold 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in a dual-tranche issue split between 10- and 30-years, a record for Israel on foreign markets.

Israel prefers to issue early in the year in the belief pricing is better.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.