Israel supervisor fines three banks for debt collection

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Israel's banking supervisor has fined Discount Bank Ltd, Bank Hapoalim and Mizrahi-Tefahot for not complying with proper banking management codes in respect to debt collection from their customers, the Bank of Israel said on Monday.

Discount DSCT.TA was fined 1.2 million Shekels ($349,202.65), Hapoalim POLI.TA 850,000 Shekels ($247,351.88) and Mizrahi-Tefahot MZTF.TA 700,000 Shekels ($203,701.55), a statement from the bank said, for failure to report debts paid.

($1 = 3.4364 shekels)

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Louise Heavens)

