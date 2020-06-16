Israel signs with Moderna for potential COVID-19 vaccine - report

JERUSALEM, June 16 (Reuters) - Israel has signed with Moderna Inc MRNA.O for the future purchase of its potential COVID-19 vaccine should the company succeed in its development, Israel's Channel 13 news reported on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Israel's Health Ministry was not available for immediate comment.

The Channel 13 report said that under the agreement the vaccine, if successful, will be exported to Israel. No other details were reported.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)

