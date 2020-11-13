Israel signs deal with Pfizer for potential COVID-19 vaccine

TEL AVIV, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israel has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc PFE.N to receive the drugmaker's potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE confirmed a deal was forthcoming in a statement on Thursday but did not disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.