Israel signs deal with Pfizer for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Rami Ayyub. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Israel has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to receive the drugmaker's potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE confirmed a deal was forthcoming in a statement on Thursday but did not disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub. Editing by Jane Merriman)

