US Markets
NVAX

Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax NVAX.O, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval, the ministry said.

Financial details of the deal, which includes the option for an additional 5 million doses, were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman )

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular