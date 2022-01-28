Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax NVAX.O, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval, the ministry said.

Financial details of the deal, which includes the option for an additional 5 million doses, were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman )

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.