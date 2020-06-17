US Markets
MRNA

Israel signs agreement with Moderna for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Israel has signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) - Israel has signed an agreement with Moderna Inc MRNA.O for the future purchase of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"Israel has signed with the company Moderna an arrangement that will allow us to buy vaccines," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

"The company is advancing its development, they claim that (they) can get to it in the middle of the year, we hope that they succeed," he said.

Financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Rami Ayyub)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular