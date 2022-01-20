Oil

Israel signs $3.4 bln submarines deal with Thyssenkrupp

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Israel has agreed with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to develop and produce three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy in a deal worth 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Israel's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Adds quote, details

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israel has agreed with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to develop and produce three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy in a deal worth 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Israel's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The parties also signed an industrial strategic cooperation agreement that amounts to more than 850 million euros, the ministry said.

"I would like to thank the German government for its assistance in advancing the agreement and for its commitment to Israel's security," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "I am confident that the new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel's security superiority in the region."

The first submarine will be delivered within nine years, according to the agreement, which also includes the construction of a training simulator in Israel and the supply of spare parts.

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular