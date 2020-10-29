Israel Shipyards, DP World jointly bid in Haifa port privatisation

JERUSALEM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Israel Shipyards Industries ISHI.TA said on Thursday it submitted a joint bid with Dubai’s DP World DPWRD.UL in a tender to privatise Israel's Haifa Port.

The two companies have signed an agreement for exclusive cooperation in the process of privatising Haifa Port, one of Israel's two main seaports.

The deal comes in the wake of Israel and the UAE agreeing to normalise ties.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.