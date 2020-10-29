World Markets
Israel Shipyards, DP World jointly bid in Haifa port privatisation

Steven Scheer Reuters
Israel Shipyards Industries said on Thursday it submitted a joint bid with Dubai’s DP World [DPWRD.UL] in a tender to privatise Israel's Haifa Port.

The two companies have signed an agreement for exclusive cooperation in the process of privatising Haifa Port, one of Israel's two main seaports.

The deal comes in the wake of Israel and the UAE agreeing to normalise ties.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

