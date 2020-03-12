US Markets

Israel shekel hits 9-month low vs dollar, Tel Aviv shares slide

Steven Scheer Reuters
JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - Israel's financial markets took a beating on Thursday, with the shekel ILS= moving to a nine-month low against the dollar while stocks slid after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The shekel weakened nearly 2% to 3.63 per dollar by midday, its lowest level since last June.

"The pressure on the U.S. equity markets is likely to trigger further buying of dollar-shekel due to synchronization between Israeli companies and equity performance in the U.S.," Citi strategist Luis Costa said.

"Therefore, we prefer to take profits in our bullish positions in Israel and wait for a better moment to reinitiate long positions," he added, pointing to the inclusion of Israeli government bonds in the WGBI next month.

The shekel had been one of the world's strongest currencies last year, gaining 8% and worrying the Bank of Israel over the impact on lowering the inflation rate.

Since mid-February, the shekel has weakened some 6% against the U.S. currency.

After a 30 minute delay at the open, the blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 .TA35 index was down 6.5% to join in the global market rout after Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, sending a shockwave through financial markets that pushed U.S. stock markets into bear market territory.

Government bond prices were down as much as 4.8%.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

