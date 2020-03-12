Israel shekel hits 14-month low vs dollar, Tel Aviv shares slide

Updates with closing

JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - Israel's financial markets took a beating on Thursday, with the shekel ILS= moving to a 14-month low against the dollar while stocks slid after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The shekel weakened 3.5% to 3.69 per dollar, its lowest level since January 2019.

"The pressure on the U.S. equity markets is likely to trigger further buying of dollar-shekel due to synchronization between Israeli companies and equity performance in the U.S.," Citi strategist Luis Costa said.

"Therefore, we prefer to take profits in our bullish positions in Israel and wait for a better moment to reinitiate long positions," he added, pointing to the inclusion of Israeli government bonds in the WGBI next month.

The shekel had been one of the world's strongest currencies last year, gaining 8% and worrying the Bank of Israel over the impact on lowering the inflation rate.

Since mid-February, the shekel has wiped out those gains with an 8% depreciation against the U.S. currency.

After a 30 minute delay at the open, the blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 .TA35 index closed 5.2% lower to join in the global market rout after Trump on Wednesday curtailed travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, sending a shockwave through financial markets that pushed U.S. stock markets into bear market territory.

Government bond prices were down as much as 2.25%.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.