Israel sells rare 'century bonds' in record $5 bln debt issue

TEL AVIV, April 1 (Reuters) - Israel sold $1 billion of 100-year bonds in international markets as part of a record $5 billion fundraising to finance government aid to help the economy cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel joins a handful of countries such as Austria, Mexico and Argentina, which have sold "century bonds."

The Finance Ministry said it sold the 100-year bond at a coupon of 4.5%.

"The 100-year issue is a testament to the country's financial strength and its solidification in international markets. The offering will be an important pillar in financing government activity in the near future," said Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu.

Israel also sold $2 billion of 10-year debt at a coupon of 2.75% coupon and $2 billion of 30-year bonds at a 3.875% coupon. Hizkiyahu said these were relatively low rates for international debt offerings.

The government on Monday said it would spend 80 billion shekels ($22 billion) to help the economy cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Demand for the issues topped $25 billion, the ministry said.

It noted that the sale attracted more than 400 different investors from 40 countries, including the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as high demand from Asian institutional investors.

Deputy Accountant General Gil Cohen said the ability to conduct a successful sale during high volatility in the markets reflected Israel's economic strength and its relationship with investors around the world.

Barclays BARC.L, BofA Securities BAC.N, Citibank C.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N underwrote the bond issue.

Israel in January raised $3 billion in foreign debt in an sale of 10- and 30-year bonds that attracted demand of some $20 billion from investors.

Standard & Poor's rates Israel's sovereign debt at "AA-", while Moody's Investors Service rates Israel at "A1" and Fitch Ratings at "A+".

