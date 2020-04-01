Israel sells $5 billion of dollar-denominated bonds

TEL AVIV, April 1 (Reuters) - Israel sold $5 billion of dollar-denominated bonds in international markets, the Finance Ministry said, to finance a large government aid package aimed at helping the economy cope with the effects of coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the offering, Israel sold $1 billion of 100 year bonds -- the largest it ever issued -- as well as $2 billion each of 10-year and 30-year bonds.

Demand for the issues topped $25 billion, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.