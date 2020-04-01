Israel sells $5 billion of dollar-denominated bonds

Steven Scheer Reuters
Israel sold $5 billion of dollar-denominated bonds in international markets, the Finance Ministry said, to finance a large government aid package aimed at helping the economy cope with the effects of coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the offering, Israel sold $1 billion of 100 year bonds -- the largest it ever issued -- as well as $2 billion each of 10-year and 30-year bonds.

Demand for the issues topped $25 billion, the ministry said.

