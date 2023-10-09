News & Insights

Markets

Israel sells $511 mln in weekly bond sale amid Gaza war

Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

October 09, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Israeli raised 2 billion shekels ($511 million) in its weekly bond issue that had demand of nearly six times the total amount, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The offering that included three nominal shekel bond series and two CPI-linked series was bought by local and foreign players such as Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, Discount Bank, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, First International Bank, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Citibank, the ministry said.

"The ability to raise debt and finance the government's activities, even in times of emergency, in significant volumes and with a particularly high coverage ratio, is evidence of market confidence in Israel," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it is ready to access local and international capital markets and is prepared to provide a financial response to the government's needs during the current war with Palestinian militants in Gaza by using various tools.

($1 = 3.9159 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
JPM
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.