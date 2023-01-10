US Markets

Israel sells $2 bln of 10-year green bonds at 95 bps over U.S. Treasuries

January 10, 2023 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by Emily Rose for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Israel sold $2 billion of 10-year "green" bonds in an international bond offering, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The bonds, it said, were sold at 95 basis points over the benchmark U.S. government bond yield and received $12 billion of demand from some 200 investors in 35 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, and Citi underwrote the offering.

