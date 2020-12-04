Israel Secures Additional 4 Mln Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The Israeli government has signed a deal for an additional 4 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, bringing the total to 6 million doses for the Israel.

Moderna said it has already initiated the rolling regulatory review process with the Ministry of Health in Israel.

Moderna noted that it continues to scale up its global manufacturing to be able to deliver about 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.The company is working with its strategic manufacturing partners, Lonza of Switzerland and ROVI of Spain, for manufacturing and fill-finish outside of the United States.

On Thursday, Moderna said that it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021, with 85 million-100 million of those available in the U.S. and 15 million-25 million of those available outside of the U.S.

On November 30, Moderna said that the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirmed the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis. The data analysis indicated a vaccine efficacy of 94.1%.

Earlier this week, Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine received a temporary authorization for emergency use in the U.K., marking the first authorization in the world for a Covid vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.