Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Israel and Turkey have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to each other's country following a steady improvement in relations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday.

"Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability," the statement said.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Henriette Chacar)

