Israel says 'neutralized' three people who fired at forces in West Bank

July 25, 2023 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by Henriette Chacar for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, July 25 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said soldiers "neutralized" three people who had opened fire at its forces from a car in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify what condition the three people were in but Israel's Army Radio said they were killed.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie and Kim Coghill)

((henriette.chacar@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7536 7465; Reuters Messaging: @HenrietteChacar))

