News & Insights

US Markets

Israel says its FM's meeting with Libyan counterpart was pre-agreed

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

August 28, 2023 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - An Italian-hosted meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart last week was agreed in advance "at the highest levels" in Libya and lasted more than an hour, an Israeli official told Reuters on Monday.

The publication on Sunday of the meeting prompted Libya, which does not recognise Israel, to suspend its foreign minister, Najla Mangoush.

(Writing by Dan Williams; edditing by James Mackenzie)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.