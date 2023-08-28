Israel says its FM's meeting with Libyan counterpart was pre-agreed

JERUSALEM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - An Italian-hosted meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart last week was agreed in advance "at the highest levels" in Libya and lasted more than an hour, an Israeli official told Reuters on Monday.

The publication on Sunday of the meeting prompted Libya, which does not recognise Israel, to suspend its foreign minister, Najla Mangoush.

(Writing by Dan Williams; edditing by James Mackenzie)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.