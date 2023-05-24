Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Israel retaliated against shots from fired Syria at a surveillance drone, the Israeli military said in a statement on Wednesday.

"IDF Machine Gun fire was directed towards the originating area of the shots in Syria," a statement from the military said. "The drone successfully completed its mission and no damage was caused."

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Emily.Rose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.