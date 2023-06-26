News & Insights

Israel says 2 rockets launched from Jenin in West Bank, no reported injuries

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN

June 26, 2023 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by Emily Rose for Reuters ->

Adds second rocket and drone

JERUSALEM, June 26 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said two rockets were launched from the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday and landed within Palestinian territory, causing no reported injuries.

"The rockets did not pose a threat to communities in the area," a military statement said.

It said the rockets travelled some 80 meters (265 feet) and added that these were "were makeshift rockets, with very limited capabilities".

Intense gun battles between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants occurred in Jenin earlier this month that left seven Palestinians dead, part of an upsurge of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Separately on Monday, the military said one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. A media channel affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday the powerful armed group shot down the drone.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; editing by Alison Williams, Alistair Bell and Mark Heinrich)

((Emily.Rose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.