Israel says 2 rockets launched from Jenin in West Bank, no reported injuries

JERUSALEM, June 26 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said two rockets were launched from the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday and landed within Palestinian territory, causing no reported injuries.

"The rockets did not pose a threat to communities in the area," a military statement said.

It said the rockets travelled some 80 meters (265 feet) and added that these were "were makeshift rockets, with very limited capabilities".

Intense gun battles between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants occurred in Jenin earlier this month that left seven Palestinians dead, part of an upsurge of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Separately on Monday, the military said one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. A media channel affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday the powerful armed group shot down the drone.

