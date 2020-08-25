Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon

Recasts with Israeli military statement, changes dateline to TEL AVIV from CAIRO

TEL AVIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Israel's military said on Wednesday it had identified a "security incident" along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier and had ordered residents of the area to stay indoors.

There were no reports of injuries or clashes, and the military did not provide further details.

A military correspondent for Israel's YNet news said Israeli troops had fired illumination flares after hearing gunfire from the Lebanese side of the border.

Lebanon's Al-Manar TV, which is affiliated with the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, cited its correspondent as saying that Israel fired phosphorus munitions at the Lebanese side of the border, an account confirmed by witnesses in south Lebanon villages.

Tensions have run high along the two countries' shared frontier. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt across the border, which the Lebanese group denied.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam, Nayera Abdallah and Rami Ayyub Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

