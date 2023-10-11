Israel reports cross-border fire from Lebanon, where residents say Israeli shelling under way

Adds shelling in southern Lebanon

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said one of its northern positions was attacked with anti-tank fire from Lebanon on Wednesday, but did not immediately provide details on any casualties or who might have been responsible.

The attack took place near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe, opposite the Lebanese village of Dhayra, the statement said.

Residents of southern Lebanon said Israeli artillery was shelling the area.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.