Israel reports cross-border fire from Lebanon, where residents say Israeli shelling under way

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

October 11, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said one of its northern positions was attacked with anti-tank fire from Lebanon on Wednesday, but did not immediately provide details on any casualties or who might have been responsible.

The attack took place near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe, opposite the Lebanese village of Dhayra, the statement said.

Residents of southern Lebanon said Israeli artillery was shelling the area.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
