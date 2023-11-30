News & Insights

Israel reported bird flu outbreak among turkeys, WOAH says

November 30, 2023 — 04:48 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israel has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among turkeys in Zora, west of Jerusalem, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.

The outbreak killed 43 poultry birds, among a flock of 10,500, the WOAH said, citing a report from the Israeli authorities.

