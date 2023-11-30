Israel reported bird flu outbreak among turkeys, WOAH says

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israel has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among turkeys in Zora, west of Jerusalem, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.

The outbreak killed 43 poultry birds, among a flock of 10,500, the WOAH said, citing a report from the Israeli authorities.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.